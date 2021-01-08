BIZTECH
World leaders condemn riots at US Capitol building | Money Talks
Many around the world have been watching events in Washington DC with disbelief. Several world leaders have condemned the rioting in the Capitol Building, with some describing it as a direct attack on democracy. Turkey's foreign ministry has released a statement voicing concern and wishing for a return to calm in the US capital. Obaida Hitto reports. We got more on the international reaction with Omar Samad in Washington. He's a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and also served as Afghanistan's ambassador to Canada, France and Belgium. #USCapitolBuilding #Riots #DonaldTrump
January 8, 2021
