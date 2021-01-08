January 8, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Police criticised for lax response compared to BLM marches
President-elect Joe Biden has called the Capitol rioters domestic terrorists. He says the response from law enforcement would have been very different had their cause been different. Professor at the Department of African American Studies at Bellarmine College of Liberal Arts at the Loyola Marymount University Stefan Bradley weighs in. #Capitolpolice #Biden #Trumpsupporters
