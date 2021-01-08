January 8, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Many lawmakers suggest removing Trump under 25th Amendment
Calls to remove President Trump were almost immediate after Wednesday's events. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have joined in on the resounding criticism of Trump. Many are calling for his removal from office under the 25th Amendment. Professor Joe Siracusa from Curtin University in Australia weighs in. #Trump #25thAmendment #Capitol
