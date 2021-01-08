Turkey and the UK Sign Landmark Deal

The UK’s first post-Brexit free trade agreement with Turkey has been hailed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as ‘the most important trade deal’ since Ankara signed a customs union deal with the EU in 1995. With the trade deal covering $24 billion dollars, what is exactly included in the deal and how will the two sides benefit? Guests Atilla Bastirmaci Deputy Director General for EU Affairs at Turkey's Trade Ministry Chris Gaunt Chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce in Turkey