Boeing to pay $2.5B to settle US fraud charges

Boeing has agreed to pay a $2.5 billion fine to settle US criminal charges related to two crashes of its 737 MAX plane. The US Justice Department says Boeing employees misled regulators about the flight control system on the passenger aircraft and as a result pilot training manuals lacked crucial information about the system. Aviation expert Mark Weiss weighs in #MaxFraud #Boeing #criminalcharge