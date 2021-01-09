WORLD
1 MIN READ
Filmmakers launch first ever feature-length animation film
The Nigerian film industry, also known as #Nollywood, is the second largest in the world in terms of annual films produced. Until now, that impressive production rate hasn't included any feature-length animation films. Furkan Yagmur takes a look at how Nigerian filmmakers came together to change that, with the hope of diversifying the industry. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/fkw5
Filmmakers launch first ever feature-length animation film
January 9, 2021
Explore
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Yoon
AI giant Nvidia makes history as first $4T company
US sanctions Francesca Albanese over push for ICC action against American, Israeli officials
US bulldozers held by Biden now arrive in Israel
Fidan to reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to regional cooperation at ASEAN meeting
Pakistan to deepen trade, tech and defence ties with Türkiye: Sharif
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tariffs create national disaster for tiny African country of Lesotho
X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after two years
Copper prices hit historic peak after Trump's 50% tariff warning
Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu's use of 'Morag Axis' to block Gaza truce deal
Two pilots killed after fighter jet crashes in western India
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us