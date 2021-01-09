Is Israel Trying To Provoke a War Between Iran and the US?

In a little under two weeks, President Donald Trump will leave the White House. Tensions are running high as to what his parting gift may be, not only to President-elect Joe Biden but to the world. Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif says new intelligence reports suggest Israel is trying to provoke a war between the US and Iran before Trump leaves office. Should the world be worried?