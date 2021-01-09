WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is Israel Trying To Provoke a War Between Iran and the US?
In a little under two weeks, President Donald Trump will leave the White House. Tensions are running high as to what his parting gift may be, not only to President-elect Joe Biden but to the world. Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif says new intelligence reports suggest Israel is trying to provoke a war between the US and Iran before Trump leaves office. Should the world be worried? Watch other episodes of ‘Double Check’ 👉 http://trt.world/16zr #MiddleEastConflict #Israel #Iran
Is Israel Trying To Provoke a War Between Iran and the US?
January 9, 2021
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us