UN agency warns migrant workers face 'crisis within crisis' | Money Talks
The International Labour Organization has described the plight of migrant workers forced to return home during the COVID-19 pandemic as 'a potential crisis within a crisis'. The UN agency urges governments to provide financial support to those facing unemployment and poverty, and re-integrate them into the local workforce. The ILO estimates there are 164 million migrant workers around the world. Many come from India, Bangladesh, and the Philippines. They work in industries such as healthcare, construction and farming. For more, Michelle Leighton spoke to us from Geneva. She's chief of the Labour Migration Branch for the International Labour Organization. #ILO #UNITEDNATIONS #Migrantworkers
June 24, 2020
