Photo Road Story

In October 1839, three French artists set off for a 6-month photography trip from the port of Marseille. It's the first known group photography trip. They went to more than two dozen cities including Jerusalem, Damascus and Istanbul. 180 years later, 10 Turkish photographers replicated the same journey with a contemporary look at these historically-rich sites. Aadel Haleem has more. #Photography #ContemporaryArt #CoskunAral