Nobel winner Suu Kyi to defend Myanmar in genocide case

Myanmar is facing accusations of genocide in the United Nations' highest court over its treatment of Rohingya Muslims. The three-day public hearing will take place at the International Court of Justice in the Netherlands. In an unusual move for a head of state, Myanmar's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, will be defending her country. Shamim Chowdhury explains. #rohingyamuslims #genocide #myanmargenocidecase