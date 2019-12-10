BIZTECH
US Democrats approve new North American trade deal | Money Talks
Barely an hour after announcing impeachment charges against US President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered him a victory. After more than a year of deliberations, Democrats have agreed to a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico that will replace the long-standing NAFTA agreement. Pelosi says the Trump administration has met her demands, with Democrats seeking changes to the provisions around the environment, pharmaceuticals and labour. For more on this, we spoke to Jeffrey Tucker in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. He's the editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research. #USdemocrats #Nafta #TrumpAdministration
December 10, 2019
