WORLD
1 MIN READ
Nobel Prize Campaign: Korean group lobbies for nuns who helped leprosy patients
A South Korean organisation has gathered more than a million signatures to lobby for two Austrian nurses to be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize. Marianne Stoger and Margaritha Pissarek spent more than 40 years treating leprosy patients forcibly separated from their families. Bruce Harrison travelled to Sorok Island to meet the people who remember these nurses from a faraway country. #SouthKorea #Leprosy #NobelPrize
Nobel Prize Campaign: Korean group lobbies for nuns who helped leprosy patients
December 10, 2019
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us