Righting Human Wrongs | Bigger Than Five
Protesters around the world are calling out corrupt leaders. They demand accountability and justice. But can people’s fundamental human rights be upheld in countries where heads of state themselves are marred by corruption? Guests: Zeid Ra´ad Al Hussein- Former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights & Professor of the Practice of Law and Human Rights at the University of Pennsylvania Sarah Leah Whitson- Attorney & Executive Director of Human Rights Watch's Middle East and North Africa Division Diego Garcia-Sayan- United Nations Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers & Former Minister of Justice and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru #BiggerThanFive #Corruption #OperationCarWash
Righting Human Wrongs | Bigger Than Five
December 11, 2019
