Aramco shares jump 10% on first day of trade | Money Talks
Shares in Saudi Aramco surged moments after they began trading in Riyadh on Wednesday, driving the the state oil giant’s value to nearly $2 trillion dollars. That makes it the largest listed company in the world and has also transformed Saudi Arabia's stock market - the Tadawul - into one of the world's largest. And, as Mobin Nasir reports, that's encouraging officials to put-up more of the company for sale - this time on international markets. Ellen Wald joins me from Jacksonville Florida for more on this. She's the president of Transversal Consulting and the author of the book Saudi Inc. #Aramco #SharePrice #IPO
December 11, 2019
