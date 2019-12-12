Aung San Suu Kyi defends Myanmar against genocide charges

Myanmar's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, has described allegations made against her army by The Gambia as 'misleading and regrettable'. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate was speaking at the International Court of Justice, where her country stands accused of committing genocide against the Rohingya. Shamim Chowdhury was at the hearing and sent this report. #rohingyamuslims #genocide #myanmargenocidecase