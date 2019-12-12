Defending Human Rights with Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein | Bigger Than Five

Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, the former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, joins Bigger Than Five to discuss the nexus between corruption and human rights. He tells host Ghida Fakhry that the UN needs to save humanity from hell; but that the prudence of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is seen by the human rights community as a sign of weakness. #BiggerThanFive #HumanRights #UN