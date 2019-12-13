WORLD
2 MIN READ
Myanmar on Trial | Handke’s Ignoble Nobel?
Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi was once considered an icon of democracy and a tireless champion of human rights but she now stands at the Hague, accused of complicity in unspeakable atrocities. Should she be held responsible? Plus, the Nobel Prize for Literature is under fire after it was awarded to Austrian playwright Peter Handke, who’s been widely criticized for denying the atrocities carried out by Serbian forces on the Bosnian population during the 1990s Yugoslav war. So, did Handke deserve to win? And is the literature award losing prestige? Ro Nay San Lwin Co-ordinator of the Free Rohingya Coalition Maung Zarni Co-ordinator of the Free Rohingya Coalition Andrew Ngun Cung Lian Research Director at Myanmar Institute for Peace and Security George Szamuely Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute Neven Andjelic Reader in Intl Relations and Human Rights at Regent's University
December 13, 2019
