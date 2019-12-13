Aung San Suu Kyi at The Hague

Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi was once a human rights icon but she now stands at the Hague on charges of genocide against the Rohingya. So, can ‘genocidal intent’ be proven? Ro Nay San Lwin Co-ordinator of the Free Rohingya Coalition Maung Zarni Co-ordinator of the Free Rohingya Coalition Andrew Ngun Cung Lian Research Director at Myanmar Institute for Peace and Security George Szamuely Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute