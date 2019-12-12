WORLD
1 MIN READ
Anger grows over Peter Handke, who denied genocide, getting Nobel prize
01:03 - Protests against the awarding of a Nobel Prize to Peter Handke who supported the genocide carried out by Serbian troops 04:45 - Australia has the ignominy of being bottom of a list of 57 nations when it comes to dealing with the climate crisis. Their Prime Minister Scott Morrison has finally acknowledged the impact of climate change on the recent bushfires         12:09 - #chairchallenge – We try and mainly fail. But, is it all about shoe size #BosniaWarReporters #ClimateCrisis #ChairChallenge
Anger grows over Peter Handke, who denied genocide, getting Nobel prize
December 12, 2019
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us