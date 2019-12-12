BIZTECH
EU aims to become carbon neutral by 2050 | Money Talks
The new EU president Ursula von der Leyen has revealed an ambitious plan to make the 28-member bloc climate neutral by 2050. European leaders are in Brussels to discuss the so-called 'Green Deal' which includes plans to dramatically slash greenhouse gas emissions and other sources of pollution. Some member countries are already sceptical, while activists say governments must act sooner to fight the climate crisis. Mobin Nasir reports. We get more on this with Karel Lannoo, the CEO of the Centre for European Policy Studies in Brussels. #CarbonFootprint #ClimateChange #GreenDeal
December 12, 2019
