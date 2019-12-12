BIZTECH
Firm offers cleaner transport in polluted Delhi | Money Talks
Indian start-up Yulu has introduced battery powered bikes to the streets of New Delhi, the world's most polluted capital. It launched two years ago with initial funding of $7 million and reportedly, has just secured a further $8 million of investment. The global electric bike market is expected to be worth almost $24 billion by 2025. But the pollution and street congestion in India's capital could make it a difficult market for the company to crack, as our correspondent Jagruti Dave reports.
December 12, 2019
