UN urges Yemen’s warring parties to follow ceasfire

Report after report by the UN highlights the humanitarian crisis in Yemen. War has destroyed the economy, and now starvation and disease have left millions of people suffering. A ceasefire deal described as ‘the beginning of the end’ by the UN’s Lise Grande has fallen far below expectations. Let’s take a look at what went wrong. #stocholmdeal #yemen #yemenceasefire