The Making (and breaking) of Jeremy Corbyn: The Man, the Meme and the Myth

Jeremy Corbyn had the most effective social media campaign in the history of the UK elections. But it proved it be ineffective in his goal to lead the country after a humiliating defeat to Boris Johnson. We take a look at how the myth was built around Jezza and echo-chamber effect that his supporters succumbed to. #Corbyn #UKElections #Brexit #CorbynMania #BorisJohnson