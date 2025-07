Bosnian war's rape camp still operates as a spa hotel

The Vilina Vlas Hotel in Bosnian town of Visegrad is known to have been used as a rape camp during the 1992-1995 Bosnian war. Today, it welcomes travellers, unaware of the atrocities that happened inside its walls. But it has been recently revealed that a famous customer stayed in the hotel, despite having knowledge of its notorious past.