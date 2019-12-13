How Corbyn won social media and lost the UK election BIG IRL

00:53 - Boris Johnson won the election easily. Social media seemed to suggest Jeremy Corbyn could win. The reality was the worst performance for Labour since 1935 04:37 - The fallout from the Citizenship Amendment Bill in India spills over from anger on social to deaths in Assam 07:04 - Trump makes Judaism a ‘race’ not just a religion #UKElection #Corbyn #BoJo