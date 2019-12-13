WORLD
UK Election 2019: Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street after visiting queen
The UK's General Election has produced a decisive victory for Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party. They ended up with a crushing majority of 80 seats in the House of Commons, the biggest margin for the party since the 1980s. Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party suffered a humiliating defeat. Corbyn signaled his intention to hand over the leadership in the New Year. Meanwhile, in Scotland the Scottish National Party surged towin more seats which will strengthen their demand for a second referendum on Independence. Johnson's victory gives him the votes he needs to push through Brexit. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
December 13, 2019
