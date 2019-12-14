December 14, 2019
WORLD
White Island Volcano: New Zealand military recovers six bodies after eruption
An elite crew of soldiers have retrieved six bodies from a New Zealand island, where a volcanic eruption this week killed at least 16 people. The search continues to locate more victims, and dive teams have now expanded their search offshore. Philip Owira has more. #NewZealand #VolcanoEruption #RescueWork
