December 14, 2019
Algeria Election: Protesters denounce the election outcome
Algeria's former PM Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has won the presidential election. But tens of thousands of people protested against the outcome of Thursday's vote. They consider Tebboune a regime insider who will simply maintain the status quo. TRT World's Alican Ayanlar has this report from the capital Algiers. #AlgeriaElection #AlgeriaProtests #AbdelmadjidTebboune
