Bashir Trial: Sudanese court set to rule on corruption charges

A Sudanese court is due to rule in the trial of the ousted president, Omar al Bashir, later this Saturday. He's facing charges of corruption, money laundering, and financing terrorism. If found guilty, he could face more than a decade in prison. Adesewa Josh reports. #SudanCorruption #OmarAlBashir #MoneyLaundering