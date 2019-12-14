WORLD
The War in Syria: Many schools without funding in Idlib province
Opposition controlled areas in northwestern Syria are home to more than three million people, and according to local sources, around one million of them are school-aged children. But schooling for those students is not easy and funding those programs is expensive. Obaida Hitto visited schools in Idlib and spoke to teachers, students, and administrators. He sent us this report. #SyrianChildren #WarInSyria #SyrianStudents
December 14, 2019
