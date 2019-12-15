December 15, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Highway Angels: Venezuelan paramedics are saving lives with first response
In Venezuela the healthcare system continues to deteriorate because of the ongoing economic and political crisis. In a country considered to have some of the most dangerous roads in South America, it's become a matter of life or death. Mary Triny Mena reports on a special group making a difference. #VenezuelaHealthcare #VoluntaryParamedics #HighwayAngels
