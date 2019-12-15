The War in Syria: Ras al Ayn church prepares for Christmas

The recently liberated Syrian town of Ras al Ayn is home to several Christian communities. Since Turkish forces drove the YPG terror group from the town as part of Operation Peace Spring, churches have begun to reopen. TRT World's Obida Hitto visited an Armenian Orthodox Church in town and has this report. #SyrianWar #SyrianChristians #TurkeySyria