Libya's Illegitimate Militia: Warlord Haftar urges illegal militia to advance on Tripoli

The warlord, Khalifa Haftar, announced a final push for Tripoli, and his militia has been moving reinforcements on the outskirts of the city. Since April, Haftar's fighters have only been able to lay siege to Tripoli - without making significant advances, but the latest fighting is said to be the most intense in nine months. Last month, the UN-backed government reached an agreement to increase military co-operation with Turkey. That deal's got the potential to change the dynamic of Libya's war. Ali Mustafa has this update from Tripoli.