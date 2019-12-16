December 16, 2019
WORLD
Hindus and Muslims unite at protests against Indian citizenship amendment bill
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for calm as violent protests against a controversial new citizenship law enter a fifth day. Hindus and Muslims have united to demonstrate against the bill, which they say poses a wider threat to the country's democratic freedoms. #India #Citizenship #AmendmentBill
