Women drive up overall spending in China | Money Talks

Growth in China's economy has been losing steam in recent years, with the 18-month long trade war taking an additional toll on the economy. But the retail sector has been a bright spot - sales grew almost 13 percent in the first three quarters of this year. And as Patrick Fok finds, a booming so-called 'Sheconomy' is responsible for much of that growth. #China #BuyingPower #RetailData