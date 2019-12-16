December 16, 2019
2019 Review: Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in Syria on October 9
In 2019, Turkey launched its third military operation in Syria. It faced opposition, and even threats of sanctions, from some of its allies over the move. But Ankara said it had to be done. Our Diplomatic Correspondent Hasan Abdullah explores why the government launched this operation, and the challenges still ahead. #Turkey #OperationPeaceSpring #Syria
