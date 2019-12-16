December 16, 2019
India Protests: Demonstrations over 'discriminatory' citizenship law
Further unrest has broken out across India against the introduction of a new law giving citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from majority Muslim countries. Some Indian Muslims see the law as discriminatory, others see it undermining the county's secular principles. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest. #India #MuslimsinIndia #Hindus
