Nearly 40% of the world’s displaced are refugees, migrants
Nearly 40 percent of displaced people are refugees and migrants. More than half come from just three countries - Afghanistan, South Sudan and Syria. Most are living in neighbouring countries. For instance, millions of Syrians have found temporary homes in Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan. But a sizable percentage of people from Asia, the Middle East and Africa are trying to reach Europe. Iolo ap Dafydd reports. #refugeeforum #migration #refugees
December 17, 2019
