December 17, 2019
WORLD
Timbuktu Manuscripts: Researchers working to protect ancient documents
It’s been almost seven years since extremists set fire to ancient scrolls in the Malian city of Timbuktu. More than 4-thousand manuscripts, some dating back to the 13th century, were destroyed. But many others were smuggled out of the city, and now a team of researchers is trying to save them for future generations. Philip Owira has more.
