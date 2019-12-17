December 17, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Protesters call for change in Arab countries
A series of protests have erupted across the Arab world - against corrupt governance and poor economic conditions. Beginning in Sudan, they have enveloped Algeria, Egypt, Lebanon and now Iraq; overthrowing regimes in some states while continuing to clash with others elsewhere. Shoaib Hasan explains why they began and where they could be headed. #arabspring #arabcountries #protests
