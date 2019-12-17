December 17, 2019
Displaced people desperately searching for shelters in Libya
In Libya fighting between militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar and the UN-backed government of national accord has displaced thousands of people. As the violence escalates people are finding themselves in desperate need of shelter . TRT world Correspondent Ali Mustafa spoke to some of those affected #libyanews #khalifahaftar #tripoliassault
