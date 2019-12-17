December 17, 2019
Pakistan's former military dictator Musharraf sentenced to death for treason
A Pakistan court sentenced former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to death for treason. The former dictator was found guilty of charges related to his suspension of Pakistan's constitution and imposition of emergency rule in 2007 when he was trying to extend his rule as president. The ruling is unprecedented. #PervezMusharraf #Pakistan #musharraf
