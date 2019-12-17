December 17, 2019
Turkish Diplomat Assassination: Australia to announce probe into Turkey's Consul killing
Turkey has welcomed Australia's appointment of a task-force to re-investigate the assassination of its consul general Sarik Ariyak. The diplomat was killed in Sydney in 1980. An An Armenian terror group claimed responsibility, but none of the attackers have ever been identified. Omer Kablan has more from Sydney #Turkey #TurkishDiplomats #Australia
