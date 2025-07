Beethoven Meets AI

It was nearly 250 years ago when Beethoven died, leaving his 10th symphony unfinished. Only a few notes and drafts of the composition exist. But a team of musicologists and programmers think they can complete it. That might sound a bit audacious. But the team is using artificial intelligence to mimic what they hope will be Beethoven's final notes. #Beethoven #ArtificialIntelligence #Music