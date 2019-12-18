Oscars Shortlists | Beethoven Meets AI | Jakub Jozef Orlinski

In this episode of Showcase, 92nd Oscars Shortlists in Best International Feature Film 00:44 Esin Kucuktepepinar, Film Critic & Advisor of International Istanbul Film Festival 03:02 Beethoven Meets AI 10:07 Jakub Jozef Orlinski 12:50 Cave Art: World's Oldest Pictorial Story 15:24 The American Dream 17:47 Troy: myth and reality 19:57 #Oscars #Beethoven #JakubJozefOrlinski