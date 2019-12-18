December 18, 2019
Impeachment Inquiry: Donald Trump may become third US president to be impeached
We begin in Washington where members of the House of Representatives are discussing the rules for debate ahead of a vote on whether to impeach President Donald Trump. If the House votes in favour of impeachment, a trial will be held in the Senate to decide on Trump's removal from office. Lionel Donovan has more from Washington.
