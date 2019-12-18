Google, Apple, Tesla among firms sued on behalf of kids in DRC

00:50 - The mining of cobalt is big business. Its in all our devices. For the first time ever, the major tech firms are being asked to account for the harm to communities in DRC their need for cobalt has caused 03:39 - Bollywood stars make news over support and lack thereof for protestors against CAB in India 06:14 - Sierra Leone reversed a ban on pregnant girls going to school. We speak to writer and enterpreneir Vickei Remoe who founded the non profit ‘Sister Circles’ which creates safe spaces for women and girls to deal with gender based violence #CobaltChildDeaths #SierraLeoneGirls #SushantSingh