WORLD
1 MIN READ
Google, Apple, Tesla among firms sued on behalf of kids in DRC
00:50 - The mining of cobalt is big business. Its in all our devices. For the first time ever, the major tech firms are being asked to account for the harm to communities in DRC their need for cobalt has caused 03:39 - Bollywood stars make news over support and lack thereof for protestors against CAB in India 06:14 - Sierra Leone reversed a ban on pregnant girls going to school. We speak to writer and enterpreneir Vickei Remoe who founded the non profit ‘Sister Circles’ which creates safe spaces for women and girls to deal with gender based violence   #CobaltChildDeaths #SierraLeoneGirls #SushantSingh
Google, Apple, Tesla among firms sued on behalf of kids in DRC
December 18, 2019
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us