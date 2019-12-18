Guyana to begin oil production this month | Money Talks

Guyana has a population of fewer than 800,000 people and it's one of the smallest economies in South America. But all that may be about to change because of the discovery of oil. The country's pumping out its first barrels this month. And its finance minister, Jordan Winston was in Istanbul for the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation Investment Conference to attract international companies and investors to Guyana's energy sector. He told TRT World how the government is preparing to get the industry up and running. #BrentCrude #Oil #Guyana