Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Episode nine of the sci-fi franchise Star Wars is arguably the most anticipated cinematic spectacle of the year. We are all waiting to see how Luke's story ends on Friday. And those with a critical eye are wondering if the final episode in the trilogy will do the series justice. Ethan Sacks, Star Wars Comic Book Writer & Former Movies Editor at New York Daily News 02:22 #StarWars #TheRiseofSkywalker #Cinema