Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | Cats Movie | Remembering Rumi

In this episode of Showcase; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 00:46 Ethan Sacks, Star Wars Comic Book Writer& Former Movies Editor at New York Daily News 03:28 Star Wars Exhibition 10:15 Cats Movie 12:09 Remembering Rumi 15:15 Jose Saramago's House-Museum in Lanzarote 16:48 Eco-Visionaries at Royal Academy 20:34 #StarWars #Cats #Rumi